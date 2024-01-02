Gas tax suspended in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is putting a pause on the gas tax to help give motorists a break at the pumps.

As of Jan. 1, Manitobans won’t have to pay 14 cents per litre in fuel tax for the next six months.

Amid this change, prices at most gas stations around Winnipeg were about $1.15 a litre on Monday afternoon, with some prices dipping as low as $1.

At the end of 2023, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the province introduced a bill to suspend the fuel tax.

This bill lifts the 14-cent-a-litre tax on gas from Jan. 1 to June 30. The bill also gives the government the power to continue the tax break for an additional six months.

The NDP promised the tax cut during the 2023 election as a way to help Manitobans with the rising cost of living.

- With files from The Canadian Press.