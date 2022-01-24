GEM lids discontinued to increase production of more popular products

Bernardin has confirmed that it is discontinuing GEM lids.

In a statement from Friday, a spokesperson for the company said it has decided to prioritize increasing production of regular and wide mouth lids to address product shortages driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, in order to focus on increasing production of the more popular lids, it was a difficult decision to be made to discontinue our GEM lid products,” the statement said.

The spokesperson noted that the company recognizes the significance of the GEM jars and lids, adding that people have been passing down the products from generation to generation.

“We apologize for the frustration and inconvenience that this decision has caused and hope that the canning community can repurpose their GEM jars in other ways,” the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to do our best to help inspire and teach alternative usage for our Bernardin jars and provide canning products that will support canners’ needs in the future.”

Bernardin said it has been over 20 years since it discontinued its GEM jars, which are the jars that the lids fit on.