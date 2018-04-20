

CTV Winnipeg





Gimli RCMP is investigating after finding a man dead at a residence in Silver Harbour.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man dead.

The Mounties say the death is considered suspicious, and arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene. The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to police.

Police said they are not looking for other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Silver Harbour is located approximately 110 kilometres north of Winnipeg on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.