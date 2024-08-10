'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
Game shop owners in Winnipeg say we are in an era where board games have never been more creative, diverse, and acceptable than ever.
"We're truly in a golden age of gaming," said Brian Mitchell, co-owner of A Muse N Games in Winnipeg. "Every year, people iterate and build on what other people have learned. People become passionate with their own ideas, and they want to share them."
Ben Shantz, general manager of GameKnight on Osborne Street, has also seen how the industry has evolved.
"I think today, games have expanded into such a more diverse rule set and themes and appeal to different demographics," he said. "There is a huge diversity, and that's something that you wouldn't have gotten with more classic board games. Classic games still have their place. We still have shelves devoted to them. People love them. That's great, but there is really new stuff, and it's so much more engaging."
Olaf Pyttlik co-owns Across The Board Game Café, which recently celebrated 10 years in business. He said the magic of games today is how they bring people together.
"Either you play games to have a laugh together, or you play games to do a cooperative solving of a puzzle, or you play games just to be together," he said.
With the evolution of the board game industry, CTV News Winnipeg asked Shantz, Pyttlik, and Mitchell to share their recommendations of what people should try.
What makes a good game?
An easy-to-understand instruction manual is valuable for Shantz, as not learning the rules can ruin an experience.
"Instruction guides are really hard to write because you have to convey how to play a game without being able to talk and correct the person, the player," he said. "We've seen games that have terrible instruction guides and then some that have phenomenal instruction guides. They really do make a difference."
Mitchell said he likes games that satisfy all the people he is playing with.
"A good game is something that has a mechanic that resonates with all the players and makes them want to play it again, makes them think, and inspires them," he said.
Pyttlik said he enjoys games with a "middle-of-the-road complexity" and said a good game makes him want to play it again once finished.
"Usually, good games are the ones that encourage people to come back to (them) because it was just so much fun or so much of a challenge that they want to try it again," he said.
Games for all ages and interests are on display at GameKnight in Winnipeg. (Charles Lefebvre/CTV News Winnipeg)
Games for young children
If you're looking for a new game for your young children to play, there are a few more options aside from Candy Land or Monopoly Junior.
Qwirkle, a tile-laying game similar to Scrabble, was among the Shantz's first choices for a new game for kids. However, instead of letters, players lay down coloured shapes in lines.
"In any given line of consecutive tiles, there can only be a single characteristic shared, never two, so either shape or colour," he said.
Shantz added Dimension, a sphere-stacking game, as another choice for young children and said he has donated the games to schools in the city.
"The beautiful thing about this is the difficulty can be adjusted," he said. "You could play with two or three, and then it's just a simple activity game. You play with six, which is the normal baseline, and it's a challenge for anyone."
Mitchell suggested Dragon's Breath, a game where players try to collect sparkling gems from a layer of ice, as a game kids would enjoy.
"Playtime is under 15 minutes, and all it takes is the ability to recognize colours," he said.
Rhino Hero, described as 'reverse Jenga' by Mitchell, was another game he recommended.
Pyttlik said he enjoys Concept Kids, a children's version of the adult game. The game makes people guess words by placing tokens next to different pictures, and the combination becomes the word.
"I think that is a very fantastic recommendation for any parent, partly because the parents themselves really enjoy it for their own sake," he said. "When they play with kids, you don't have to dumb down the rules or anything."
Games pictured include Betrayal at House on the Hill, Just One, Qwirkle, Flamecraft and Carcassonne, and are among games available for rent at GameKnight for people looking for new board games. (Charles Lefebvre/CTV News Winnipeg)
Games for Teenagers
Colours and simple play may suit younger kids, but what do you do when your kids become teenagers?
Pyttlik recommended Anomia, a card game popular with teenagers. In Anomia, players place category cards down and name the first response that comes to their heads.
"There's a little bit of a speed aspect, and that seems to be particularly interesting for teenagers," he said.
Both Shantz and Mitchell recommended Mysterium. In this game, one player assumes the role of a murdered ghost who can only communicate through pictures on cards. The other players try to solve the murder based on the cards drawn.
"The ghosts can't talk, so that player can't talk, but the other players can," Mitchell said. "So, how do you manage that communication game? It's a game about communication through different means."
Games for Adults
For adults looking for a challenge, Mitchell suggested Root, where you play as a different faction trying to control the woodlands. He said each faction plays differently, and multiple outcomes are possible in the game.
For something less complex, Hues and Cues has been a popular game at A Muse N Games. Each player gets a colour handed to them on a card, and they try to use a word to get players to guess the colour on a large board.
"It's something that went viral last year on TikTok at Christmas, and its popularity has not waned," Mitchell said. "It's one of our top sellers for the last year."
Just One was a suggestion from Shantz, which he said he'd be willing to play with anybody. In the game, which won the 2019 Spiel de Jahres (Game of the Year in Germany), a player tries to guess a secret word based on clues given by other players. However, before the player can see the clues, duplicates are removed.
"It's incredibly fun, and there is near infinite replayability," he said. "I've never had the same game twice. This is a blast that even non-gamers buy copies of because it's so fun."
Pyttlik said Ticket to Ride is a good bet for those looking to ease their way into the new generation of board games. The 2004 Spiel de Jahres winner sees players try to make train routes through North America and collect points.
"Ticket to Ride is, I think, an extremely elegant game that is extremely easy to learn for any age group," he said. "You can play with kids as young as six or seven if you want, and you can play it with any generation."
A game of Ticket to Ride in progress (Charles Lefebvre)
Pyttlik also recommended cooperative games, where players team up against the game for a new experience. Among the titles he recommended was Sky Team, in which players work to land a plane.
Try before you buy
There are options for those still hesitant to add a new game to their collection.
A Muse N Games has experts who can help, and people can come to the store to try out games.
GameKnight also allows people to try games in-store and has several copies of games people can rent for a few days.
Across The Board allows guests to play as many games as they want for $10 per adult and $6 per child.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hundreds of thousands of customers lose power in Quebec as heavy rain hammers province
Nearly half a million households were in the dark Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby wreaked havoc on southern Quebec.
In years following legalization, Canada had world's fastest-growing rate of MAID deaths, says report
In its first full year in practice, 2,838 patients died by MAID. The most recent government data shows 13,241 Canadians died by MAID in 2022, accounting for 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country that year.
No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
'People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable': What you need to know about rent strikes in Toronto
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
Cringy moves and a white b-girl's durag prompt questions about Olympic breaking's authenticity
From the Australian b-girl with the meme-worthy 'kangaroo' dance move to the silver-medal winning Lithuanian in a durag, breaking's Olympic debut had a few moments that raised questions from viewers about whether the essence of the hip-hop art form was captured at the Paris Games.
In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is working to make Nevada look like less of a political gamble in November's election.
Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young male voters for an edge on Harris
As Donald Trump adjusts to the reality of his new race against Kamala Harris, his campaign is counting on younger male voters to give him the edge in November in a presidential contest they insist is his to lose.
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?
'Original sin': Torture of 9/11 suspects means even without plea deal, they may never face a verdict
A U.S. Defense Department disagreement over how to bring to justice the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and two others has thrown the cases into disarray and surfaced tension between the desire of some victims' families to see a final legal reckoning and the significant obstacles that may make that impossible.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Two-year sentence requested for Sask. father who withheld daughter, hoping she wouldn't receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Crown has made its sentence submissions for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man found guilty of withholding his daughter to prevent her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Sask. Party and NDP offer dueling positions on new job numbers
The Sask. Party and the NDP are weighing in on economic issues less than three months before voters head to the polls.
-
Calgary man charged after Sask. Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million unstamped cigarettes
A 25-year-old Calgary man has been charged after Saskatchewan Highway Patrol seized 8.75 million cigarettes following the inspection of a semi along Highway 1 near Swift Current earlier this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Advocates join together to call for change inside Sask. prisons
Saskatchewan advocates and non-profits are joining together to call for the prevention of in-custody deaths as part of a national solidarity movement.
-
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted at Saskatoon Ex
A 25-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after a teenage girl was assaulted at the Saskatoon exhibition.
-
Sask. potash giant urges 'timely resolution' as Canada's rail workers cleared to walk off the job
A federal labour tribunal has deemed rail workers non-essential, opening the door to a strike in under two weeks that could bring Canada’s supply chain screeching to a halt.
Edmonton
-
Alberta closing long COVID clinics, patients worry what's next
Three Alberta clinics treating people with long COVID are closing, leaving some patients worried for what's next.
-
Man wanted in connection with killings in Edmonton, Calgary arrested in N.Y.
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a homicide in Edmonton is in custody after he was arrested in the United States.
-
QEII closed south of Edmonton after rollover that sent teen to hospital
A teenage girl was taken to hospital on Friday after a serious crash on the QEII.
Calgary
-
Mayor hopes Calgary's upcoming water restrictions will have 'no impact' on businesses
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
-
No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments
The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.
-
2 in custody following RCMP operation in northern Alberta community of Chateh
Mounties out of Chateh say two individuals are in custody following an operation in the northern Alberta community on Friday evening.
Toronto
-
'People are so desperate to keep their rent affordable': What you need to know about rent strikes in Toronto
As rent prices have risen in Toronto, instances of tenants withholding rent in protest have become more common.
-
Canada's Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold, breaks national medal record
Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.
-
6 men charged, 2 more sought after victim allegedly kidnapped, assaulted at Scarborough karaoke bar
Toronto police say six men are in custody and two others are at large after a victim was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and left in a remote area with serious injuries following an incident at a karaoke bar.
Ottawa
-
Sun, cloud, rain, park closures in the forecast for Ottawa Saturday
Though the heavy rainfall warning has ended in the capital, the rain is expected to come back Saturday afternoon.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK What do the July jobs numbers mean for the Ottawa economy?
Ottawa saw some growth in its overall jobs numbers in July, according to Statistics Canada, but also saw an uptick in the unemployment rate.
-
Driver caught smoking cannabis on Highway 416 in Grenville, Ont. facing charges: OPP
A driver is facing charges following a traffic stop on Highway 416 in Grenville, Ont. Friday evening, the Ontario Provincial Police said.
Montreal
-
Tropical storm Debby remnants brings significant rainfall to Montreal, Eastern Canada
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
-
Missing children scams are flooding Facebook feeds in Quebec
Fake missing child scams are flooding Facebook feeds across Quebec as posts have popped up in several local buy-and-sell groups.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hundreds of thousands of customers lose power in Quebec as heavy rain hammers province
Nearly half a million households were in the dark Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby wreaked havoc on southern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man struck and killed by vehicle in Inverness County
A Cape Breton man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waycobah, N.S., Wednesday evening.
-
Tastes of l’Acadie: Congrès Mondial Acadien shines light on local businesses
Nova Scotia is ready to welcome Acadians from around the world as celebrations for the 2024 Congrès Mondial Acadien (CMA) begin Saturday.
-
Man allegedly left urine, garbage at Antigonish mosque entrance: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is trying to identify a man who allegedly left garbage and urine outside an Antigonish mosque last month as part of what police are calling an incident “motivated by hate.”
Vancouver
-
Mount Seymour Little League team turns heads at Junior League Baseball World Series
The 2024 Junior League Baseball World Series is over for the Mount Seymour Little League team. But the North Vancouver all-star squad made its mark on and off the diamond.
-
'We lost our baby': Family remembers Chilliwack crash victims
Friday would have been Layna Brown's 40th birthday. Instead, it was a day family members spent at B.C. Children's Hospital, as her eight-year-old son Tristan Dyck fights for his life.
-
Vancouver School Board chair speaks out on ABC departure
This week, Vancouver School Board chair Victoria Jung decided enough was enough – and walked away from ABC.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. anti-gang unit raids illegal casino on Vancouver Island
Fourteen people were arrested Thursday after investigators with British Columbia's anti-organized crime task force raided an alleged illegal gambling house on Vancouver Island.
-
Jessica Berglund appointed as new chief civilian director of B.C. police watchdog
The Ministry of the Attorney General has announced a new leader for the province's police watchdog.
-
Fire at Nanaimo restaurant likely intentionally set: RCMP
Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Truck towing OPP cruiser collides with tractor-trailer on Hwy. 11 near Callander, driver charged
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
-
U.S. driver on Hwy. 17 struggled to maintain lane, had open bottle of whisky
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
-
RCMP interviewing witnesses in Ontario Greenbelt land swap scandal: premier's office
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
Barrie
-
Police and K9 flooded Springwater Twp. in search for wanted man
A heavy police presence flooded the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams searched for a male suspect in the area.
-
Day 2 of Boots and Hearts in full swing
On Friday, Taylor Rae kicked off day two of Boots and Hearts.
-
Store break-in and impaired driving: Man arrested twice in 24 hours
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
Kitchener
-
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
-
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
-
Police say no risk to public safety as they search for two armed suspects
A youth was sprayed with a noxious substance on Friday, setting off a search for two armed people.
London
-
London’s carbon emissions higher than when council declared a climate emergency five years ago
A progress report on the Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) reveals that total amount of greenhouse gas emissions from London in 2023 were higher than in 2019 when council declared a climate emergency.
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Summer surge: How severe is COVID in Canada? And what should you do?
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization warned that COVID-19 infections have been surging. With COVID-19 case tracking not as easily available, how can Canadians gauge the situation for themselves?