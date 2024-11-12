Government funding of StandardAero to bring more jobs to Manitoba

The governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing more than $500,000 in StandardAero to bring more jobs and skilled workers to Manitoba.

On Tuesday, officials announced that the governments are providing $510,400 from 2024 to 2027 through Manitoba’s Industry Expansion Program. This money will support StandardAero’s employee skill development, which includes training 100 new employees and 1,200 current employees.

“Our team, the federal government, StandardAero, we’re big believers in you—the workers of Manitoba,” said Premier Wab Kinew at a news conference on Tuesday.

“The people who show up each and every day, you are what power our economy here.”

StandardAero, which was founded in 1911 in Winnipeg, employs over 1,300 Manitobans for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul services of the global aviation industry.

StandardAero’s Winnipeg facility continues to grow, making it necessary for the company to hire and train more workers, including technicians, managers and engineers.

“Promoting, being a booster for the engines that power the aerospace industry here in Manitoba, it’s a good economic investment,” Kinew said.

More information about the industry expansion program can be found online.