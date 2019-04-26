

CTV Winnipeg





The governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing $300,000 in Assiniboine Community College to support a new food processing centre for animal proteins

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced Friday the investment is part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

“The new Food Processing Centre for Animal Proteins will ensure that there is a robust stream of qualified individuals to advance our processing industry for years to come, and will keep our province at the leading edge of the protein sector,” said Eichler in a news release.

The new training facility is located at the college’s Victoria Avenue East campus in Brandon, Man.

The first program, scheduled to begin next month, will enable students to learn about protein processing as well as other necessary skills to gain employment within the industry.

“The Food Processing Centre will allow Assiniboine to be responsive to the workforce development needs of employers, helping us to educate students and prepare them for in-demand jobs within this industry,” said president of Assiniboine Community College Mark Frison in the release.

Other organizations such as Maple Leaf Foods, HyLife, Manitoba Pork, UFCW Local 832, as well as the Brandon Hog and Livestock Show have also provided funding of $640,000, which will contribute to the construction and completion of the facility.

“Maple Leaf is very excited to be part of this opportunity with ACC and to stand with our industry partners to see it come to fruition,” said vice-president of manufacturing pork for Maple Leaf Foods Morgan Curran-Blaney.