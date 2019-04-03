Featured
Great-West Life joining forces with London Life and Canada Life
Great-West Life, London Life, and Canada Life are set to merge. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 7:48AM CST
Great-West Life, London Life, and Canada Life are set to merge.
The trio will now be known as the Canada Life Assurance Company, the three companies announced in a news release Wednesday.
The companies said they are merging their brands, but also beginning the process of formally amalgamating as one company.
There are no job impacts as a result of the announcement.