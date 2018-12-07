Winnipeg police officers are increasing their presence in and around buses Downtown.

Chief Danny Smyth made his regular presentation to the first Police Board meeting since the election.

Smyth says officers are ramping up efforts recently to increase transit safety.

Numbers he provided show police spent 48 hours either on buses or in the Downtown transit corridor in November.

That's up from 40.5 in October and 30.5 in September.

The union representing bus operators has been calling for police or the Bear Clan to do transit security since the stabbing death of a driver in February 2017.

The city has allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars for new transit inspectors and results from a driver shield pilot project are pending.