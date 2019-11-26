

Megan Benedictson, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG – The celebration over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win at the 107th Grey Cup will continue this weekend.

The team said a social will take place Friday night at the RBC Convention Centre where fans can take pictures with the Grey Cup.

They’ll get another chance to do so at a family event Saturday at the same location.

Players and alumni will be at the social, which costs $20 for season ticket holders and $25 for everyone else. Tickets are available online (LINK) and the team said a live DJ will be there for entertainment. The event gets underway at 7:30 p.m. and will wrap up at midnight.

The family event Saturday will give younger fans a chance to meet mascots Buzz and Boomer, and snacks and merchandise will be on sale. Admission is free and the event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GREY CUP MERCHANDISE NOW ON SALE

The team said special Grey Cup merchandise can be purchased at both events, but people who are interested don’t have to wait.

As of Tuesday, when the team will parade down Portage Avenue before an afternoon celebration at The Forks, Grey Cup apparel is already available online and in Bomber Stores.