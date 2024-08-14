WINNIPEG
    • Harvest underway in parts of Manitoba: Crop report

    Field of wheat in St Andrews, Manitoba. (Source: Sherryl Koop) Field of wheat in St Andrews, Manitoba. (Source: Sherryl Koop)
    The fall harvest is underway in Manitoba.

    According to the latest crop report, producers have harvested 17 per cent of the province’s winter wheat and 39 per cent of fall rye as of Aug. 13.

    Harvesting has also started on barley, field peas, and spring wheat.

    “Spring wheat quality is rated mostly good with five per cent of the crop being reported as poor in the southwest, northwest, central, and Interlake regions,” the report writes.

    The report notes other crops, including corn, oilseeds, and soybeans, are progressing towards physiological maturity.

    The report indiciates soil moisture levels are fluctuating throughout agro-Manitoba, though the majority of regions are showing optimal or dry soil conditions at surface depths. Some areas of southwest, central, eastern Manitoba are expressing concern about dry conditions.

    “Many producers are now hoping for rainfall for their longer season crops including corn, sunflowers, and soybean. On lighter soils, there are reports of moisture stress in later planted corn and soybeans.”

    Last week, agro-Manitoba saw varying amounts of precipitation ranging from zero to 44.6mm. The report notes most areas have exceeded 100 per cent of normal precipitation this year.

