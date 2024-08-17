WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Have you seen Alexis? Selkirk RCMP search for missing teenager

    Alexis Traverse, 17, was camping with her family in the Lower Fort Garry area when she left and never returned. (Source: Selkirk RCMP Handout) Alexis Traverse, 17, was camping with her family in the Lower Fort Garry area when she left and never returned. (Source: Selkirk RCMP Handout)
    Share

    Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen in the Lower Fort Garry area on Aug. 7.

    In a news release, RCMP said Alexis Traverse was camping with her family when she left and never returned.

    Officers believe the teenager may be in Winnipeg, however, they have not had a chance to speak with her.

    Traverse is five-foot-five with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News