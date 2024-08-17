Have you seen Alexis? Selkirk RCMP search for missing teenager

Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen in the Lower Fort Garry area on Aug. 7.

In a news release, RCMP said Alexis Traverse was camping with her family when she left and never returned.

Officers believe the teenager may be in Winnipeg, however, they have not had a chance to speak with her.

Traverse is five-foot-five with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP or Crime Stoppers.