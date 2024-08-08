WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Have you seen these people? Police searching for suspects in ice cream statue theft

    The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a pair of suspects who stole an ice cream statue from a business in Carman.

    According to a social media post, the five-foot statue was taken between 8 p.m. on June 16 and 8 a.m. on June 17.

    The RCMP has issued an image of a pair of suspects and asks anyone with information to call 204-822-4476.

    The ice cream statue is about five feet tall. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

