Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police searching for suspect after elderly woman robbed

The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was robbed and her credit card was used fraudulently.

The investigation began on Feb. 9 when police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Road.

According to police, the elderly woman was walking to her car in a parking lot around 7:50 p.m. when she was confronted by an unknown man. Officers allege the suspect stole her purse and then ran away. The woman was not physically hurt but was shaken by the incident.

Police note the victim’s credit card was fraudulently used at a store.

The major crimes unit is now investigating and is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect, who is described as a man in his early 20s. In some surveillance images, the suspect can be seen wearing a blue medical mask, a dark green hoodie, a black North Face jacket, black pants with white stripes on the sides, and black runners with white accents.

Anyone with information is asked to investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.