Have you seen Timothy? Winnipeg police search for missing man

    Timothy McPherson was last seen Aug. 4, 2024. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Timothy McPherson was last seen Aug. 4, 2024. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
    Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man last seen in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood.

    Timothy McPherson was last seen around Sherbrook Street and Notre Dame Avenue, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since Aug. 4.

    He’s six feet tall with black hair and was wearing a black t-shirt, grey jogger pants and white shoes.

    Police said they’re concerned for McPherson’s wellbeing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit.

