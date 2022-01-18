Hazardous winter conditions, blowing snow and gusty winds expected in Manitoba on Tuesday
Several Manitoba communities should expect “hazardous” winter conditions, gusty winds and blowing snow on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency has issued winter storm warnings for a number of communities, including Winnipeg, Selkirk and Portage la Prairie, on Tuesday.
Environment Canada notes that gusty winds and fresh snow will reduce visibility in the Red River Valley on Tuesday afternoon and evening, adding that a low-pressure system is causing the winter weather.
Those under the winter storm watch should expect up to 10 to 15 cm of snow and winds up to 80 km/h, which will produce blowing snow that will affect visibility on the highways.
The weather agency said that the wind will diminish later on Tuesday evening, which will improve visibility by Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada doesn’t predict blizzard conditions, but the current warnings could be upgraded.
Environment Canada urges Manitobans to postpone any non-essential travel until the weather conditions improve.
SNOWFALL WARNING
Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for parts of Manitoba, including Brandon, Dauphin and The Pas.
These areas should expect heavy snowfall to continue on Tuesday, with 10 to 15 cm expected over most regions as the low-pressure system moves towards Lake Superior.
The weather agency added that the snow will lessen over western Manitoba this morning with the eastern areas following suit this afternoon.
Wind gusts that could exceed 60 km/h over some regions will follow the snow.
Environment Canada is urging caution in the communities under snowfall warnings as the snow and gusty winds could lead to reduced visibility when travelling. The weather agency reminds Manitobans to adjust their driving to the changing road conditions.
COLD WEATHER TO RETURN
The weather agency is reminding people that after this storm the bitterly cold temperatures are expected to return.
Beginning on Tuesday night, an arctic ridge of high pressure will bring extremely cold temperatures back to Manitoba overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday
