WINNIPEG – An inmate who escaped late Wednesday morning from the Headingley Correctional Centre is now back in custody, after a car chase through rural Manitoba, Manitoba Justice said.

A spokesperson from Manitoba Justice told CTV News an inmate escaped from the prison, and was taken back into custody by RCMP the same day.

RCMP said around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to an escaped prisoner -- a 21-year-old man who had been in custody while waiting for his trial for second degree murder. RCMP said the man stole a vehicle and was able to escape the prison.

RCMP said its emergency response unit and police dog services responded immediately. Officers soon found the stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over, but RCMP said the driver refused to stop. The chase continued through gravel roads and highways, with RCMP saying their lights and sirens were activated.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and went into a ditch at Road 40 E and Road 49 N, northeast of Ste. Anne, Man.

RCMP said the suspect was arrested and is now in custody facing multiple charges. RCMP said no injuries were reported. The spokesperson from Manitoba Justice also said no injuries to staff or inmates have been reported currently.

The spokesperson thanked the staff and RCMP for their quick work.

The RCMP and Manitoba Corrections are investigating.