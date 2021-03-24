WINNIPEG -- Health Canada is updating the label for the AstraZeneca and COVIShield vaccine to include information about the "rare" possibility of blood clots.

The blood clots are associated with low levels of blood platelets.

"Following reports of these very rare adverse events in Europe, Health Canada has worked closely with European regulators to review the evidence and has updated the product monograph," Health Canada said in a statement.

Health Canada said the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for Canadians to receive and encourages people to be immunized.

The organization said it has not received any reports of blood clots happening in Canada as a result of the vaccine.

"Health Canada is aware that researchers in Europe have indicated that they have identified a possible cause for these very rare events observed in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients; however, little information is available about this emerging research."

For people who receive any of the vaccines, Health Canada said some temporary symptoms can include headaches, fever, fatigue or pain at the injection site.

If people experience worse symptoms, they are told to seek medical help.

"As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Canada, Health Canada will continue to monitor the use of all COVID-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns."