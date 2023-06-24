Health care professionals strike tentative deal with province after 5 years without contract

The Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) has reached a tentative agreement with the province.

MAHCP represents over 6500 allied health professionals who have been without a contract for more than five years.

“MAHCP is pleased that we have finally reached a tentative agreement after 15 months of painstaking negotiations, including over nine weeks of mediation," said Jason Linklater, MAHCP president.

"We are hopeful that, if ratified, this new deal can help retain and recruit more specialized allied health care professionals on the front line where Manitobans need them.”

Recruitment and retention has been a critical issue during this round of negotiations due to the allied health staffing crisis that is currently affecting many disciplines across Manitoba.

Ratification votes will be announced shortly.