Health-care strike action looming in Manitoba health regions

Health-care staff working jobs like laundry, taking care of long-term care residents and building maintenance have rejected a contract offer from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region (IERHA) and the Prairie Mountain Health Region (PMH).

In a news release Thursday, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) said support workers in both regions have voted to approve a strike mandate.

The MGEU said the vote happened this week.

Kyle Ross, the president of the MGEU, said support workers have the lowest pay in Canada and the union is asking for more competitive pay to help attract more staff.

“Health-care jobs were once seen as highly desirable in Manitoba communities, but it’s hard to recruit when the starting wage for many of these jobs is just $17.07/hour,” he said in a news release.

A request has been made for the health regions to return to the bargaining table.

The MGEU said a strike date has not been set but planning for strike action will start right away.

The last contract expired March 31, 2024.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the health regions for a response.