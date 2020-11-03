WINNIPEG -- Comments from Manitoba’s health minister on a letter to Premier Brian Pallister signed by more than 200 doctors in Manitoba came under fire Tuesday night.

The letter, dated November 1, expresses deep concern for the state of the province when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last several weeks, we have watched our COVID pandemic spiral out of control, with a test positivity rate of 8.9% and mathematical modelling from jurisdictions around the world showing we are in grave peril,” the letter reads. “In twelve weeks, our numbers have become the worst in the country, the outbreak at Parkview Place had claimed 22 lives as of October 31, and our existing ICU beds are now full.”

On Tuesday, Health Minister Cameron Friesen questioned the letter’s true intent.

“I wonder at the motivation to produce that letter, to generate it at a time when they knew it would have maximum effect in causing chaos in the system, when Manitobans need most to understand that the people in charge have got this," said Friesen during a session with a legislative committee on budget matters.

In a statement Tuesday night, official opposition NDP leader Wab Kinew said:

"That the Minister of Health would question the motivations of Manitoba doctors-- who put their lives on the line every day--is more than disrespectful. It's an attempt to undermine confidence in our front line health workers and it is yet another comment from this Minister that disregards public health science. Manitoba doctors and nurses are motivated by saving lives. The doctors who signed this letter took a serious professional risk to speak out against government inaction because of their commitment to protecting Manitobans. Instead of attacking them, the Minister and the PC Premier would do well to listen to their advice."

