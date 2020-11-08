WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to address the situation at Maples Personal Care Home.

Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health's chief nursing officer, will also be taking part in the conference.

Paramedics treated 12 residents at the care home Friday night, three were taken to hospital and two died.

An official from the WRHA said there had been eight deaths in 48 hours at the care home.

As a result, the province is implementing a rapid response team to help at Maples.

The Canadian Red Cross will also be sending help on Friday.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Friesen said he was devastated about the situation.

I am devastated to learn today about the situation at Maples LTC Home.



I have just come out of an urgent meeting with Revera, dept officials and WRHA.



I have directed health leadership to provide an explanation to MBans today. Details on public briefing coming shortly. — Cameron Friesen (@CameronFriesen) November 7, 2020

