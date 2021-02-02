WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will answer questions about Manitoba’s vaccination rollout Tuesday night.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, the chair of Manitoba’s vaccine task force, will participate in a telephone townhall discussion tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is open until noon, and can be completed here. A recording of the teleconference will be made available at a later date.

Last week, Manitoba released the priority list for who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The second phase, which is expected to begin as early as April, expands the number of health-care professionals able to get the shot, and also adds Manitobans 80 and older living outside of personal care homes.

Manitoba also released the plans for First Nations and vaccinations. When Phase 2 begins, First Nations people over the age of 60 will be eligible for a shot.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.