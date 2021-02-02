WINNNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new cases were announced during the province’s COVID-19 teleconference on Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to 29,733. One previously announced case was removed due to a data correction.

The majority of new cases were in the Northern Health Region, with 53 new cases. The Winnipeg Health Region reported 18 new cases.

The Interlake-Eastern Health Region and the Prairie Mountain Health Region each reported five new cases, while the Southern Health Region reported two new cases.

The province did not reveal any information on new deaths on Tuesday, saying a data reset is ongoing to put “additional checks and balances” into place and to improve regional data, according to the daily bulletin.

Deaths related to COVID-19 will be updated and reported on Wednesday. As of Monday, there have been 832 deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 7.6 per cent, with the rate in Winnipeg sitting at 4.1per cent.

There are 3,421 active COVID-19 cases, and 25,480 Manitobans have recovered.

Tuesday’s hospitalization data shows 99 people have active COVID-19, and 155 people have COVID-19 but are no longer infectious. For patients requiring intensive care, 24 patients have an active case of COVID-19, while 12 still have COVID-19, but are no longer infectious.

Manitoba completed 1,410 tests for COVID-19 on Monday. Since February 2020, 480,277 tests have been completed.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT WINNIPEG HOSPITAL

Manitoba’s COVID-19 bulletin also reported a new outbreak at a Winnipeg hospital.

Unit B5 at St. Boniface Hospital has an active COVID-19 outbreak. The ward has moved to the critical or red level on the pandemic response plan.

Manitoba also reported the outbreaks at Oakview Personal Care Home in Winnipeg and Rest Haven Personal Care Home in Steinbach have both been declared over.

This is a developing story. More details to come.