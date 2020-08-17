WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a convenience store in Brandon.

According to the province, it may have occurred at a 7-Eleven, located at 3360 Victoria Street in Brandon.

People who entered the store Aug. 5-7, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus, said public health officials during Monday’s COVID-19 update.

When asked during a news conference, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin would not elaborate if it was an employee or a customer who had COVID-19.

“For information like that, that is relevant to the public, we will give the information that is needed,” he said. “We’ve said the time and the dates of the potential exposure, so that is what’s required.

“We can say that there is symptoms involved at this, and that is why we made that mention that this is a reminder to be home when you’re ill, and also for employees, for businesses to ensure that people with visible symptoms aren’t in their premises.”

The province said the risk to the public is low.

Roussin also encouraged people to get tested as soon as possible if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The City of Brandon has 86 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with the majority linked to a cluster in the city.