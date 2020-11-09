WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has confirmed a healthcare worker has died from COVID-19 related to an outbreak at a Winnipeg hospital.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said the employee died on the weekend, noting the death was in connection with the outbreak at Victoria Hospital.

“One of our own has fallen,” she said.

CUPE Manitoba released a statement on the passing, saying the worker was a healthcare aide at the hospital.

Siragusa noted in the past week, 44 health care workers across Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19, with over 1,700 tested.

The positive tests include 36 from Winnipeg, five from the Southern Health Region, two from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and one from the Northern Health Region. Of the cases, 22 are nurses, four are physicians or physicians in training, and 15 are support staff members.

