Heart postpones Winnipeg concert amid band member's cancer diagnosis

FILE - Ann Wilson performs during Farm Aid on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Noblesville, Ind. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Ann Wilson performs during Farm Aid on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Noblesville, Ind. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Iconic rock band Heart has announced it will postpone the remaining dates of its Royal Flush Tour amid its lead singer's cancer diagnosis.

In a statement posted to Ann Wilson's X page, the singer-songwriter said she recently underwent an operation 'to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.'

Wilson writes while the operation was successful, she has now decided to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Her doctor advised her to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025," Wilson wrote.

The North American leg of Heart's Royal Flush tour was slated to visit Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on Nov. 24 with special guest Bachman Turner Overdrive.

Fans are asked to hold onto their tickets for the upcoming postponed dates.

"My team is getting those details sorted and we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can," Wilson wrote on X.

