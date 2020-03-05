WINNIPEG -- A heavy snowfall touched down in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, bringing with it several school and bus cancellations.

The following is a list of schools and buses that will not be running on March 5, 2020:

Lord Selkirk School Division: No buses running, classes cancelled for students, but staff are expected to report;

Prairie Rose School Division: Classes and bus service is cancelled, but staff are expected to report once it’s safe;

Interlake School Division: No classes, staff are not to report;

Red River Valley School Division: Schools closed, staff should work from home;

Rolling River School Division: Schools are closed;

Sergeant Tommy Prince School: Closed to staff and students.

This is a developing story, more details to come.