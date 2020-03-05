Heavy snowfall prompts school, bus cancellations in Manitoba
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 6:33AM CST
Traffic flow amidst a snowfall. (File)
WINNIPEG -- A heavy snowfall touched down in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, bringing with it several school and bus cancellations.
The following is a list of schools and buses that will not be running on March 5, 2020:
- Lord Selkirk School Division: No buses running, classes cancelled for students, but staff are expected to report;
- Prairie Rose School Division: Classes and bus service is cancelled, but staff are expected to report once it’s safe;
- Interlake School Division: No classes, staff are not to report;
- Red River Valley School Division: Schools closed, staff should work from home;
- Rolling River School Division: Schools are closed;
- Sergeant Tommy Prince School: Closed to staff and students.
This is a developing story, more details to come.