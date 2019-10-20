WINNIPEG - As Winnipeg continues to clean-up from a storm that devastated over 10 per cent of the city’s tree canopy, the City of Toronto is sending over crews to help out.

On Sunday, Toronto Mayor John Tory, along with the city’s fire chief, and forestry recreation general manager, sent off urban forestry crews to Winnipeg. A news release from Toronto, said the helping hand comes in response to the states of emergency, declared by both the Province of Manitoba, and the City of Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg said Toronto reached out on their own to offer support. A spokesperson with the city said they are expecting 10 crews, along with their equipment will arrive in Winnipeg on Tuesday, and will start work on Wednesday.

"The (Winnipeg) Mayor thanks the City of Toronto and Mayor Tory for sending resources to Winnipeg to help support the cleanup efforts," a spokesperson for Bowman said in a written comment. "Winnipeg is very appreciative to other communities for lending a helping hand."

Bowman also thanked Toronto via Twitter, saying “Winnipegger’s greatly appreciate your support.”

