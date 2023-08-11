Here are the pavilions running during the second week of Folklorama
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday, August 13, with another 20 pavilions ready to celebrate cultures from around the world. Here are all the pavilions open during the second week of Manitoba's favourite multicultural festival.
Africa/Caribbean Pavilion - Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Parish Centre, 460 Munroe Avenue.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with extra 11:00 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday.
The Africa/Caribbean pavilion features limbo dancer & fire eater Prince Jo Jo from Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Visitors will also enjoy entertainment from Clyde Heerah and the Paradize Band, as well as rhythmic dancing and African drumming.
Signature dishes include jerk chicken, curried chicken, calypso ribs, rotis, and Jamaican beef patties. Desserts include gizzada, coconut sweet bread, and tropical ice cream. The bar will be serving Red Stripe, Dragon Stout, and rum punch, among other beverages.
Belgian Pavilion – Belgian Club, 407 Provencher Boulevard.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with one early show at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Try Belgium's world-famous beer, waffles and chocolate, while learning about pole archery, lace making and Belgian bowling.
The live show will teach you about the country's farming and other aspects of Belgian life through dancing and celebration. The Smurfs have also been known to make an appearance.
Casa do Minho Portuguese Pavilion, 1080 Wall Street
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with extra shows Sunday at 5:15 p.m., and Saturday at 5:15 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Traditional folk dancing, music and dress from the northern Portuguese province of Minho. Enjoy freshly grilled sardines or chicken and beef skewers in the outdoor tent, as well as imported Sagres beer or a glass of “Vinho Verde."
Chinese Pavilion – Dynasty Building, 180 King Street.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
One of the original Folklorama Pavilions in 1970, the Chinese Pavilion returns this year inside Chinatown’s landmark Dynasty Building. The show and cultural display embraces the dynamism and diversity of Chinese culture. Visitors can try Chinese calligraphy, play Mah-jong or Chinese chess, and taste Chinese cuisine, tea, and Tsingtao beer.
Cuban Pavilion – Heather Curling Club, 120 Rue Youville
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Try delicious Cuban cuisine with a Cuba Libre or Mojito beverage. Enjoy dance performances from world champions Harold Rancano, Regan Hirose, and Paulina Posada. The pavilion also features a production by Dance World Co. with Danza en Tres Tiempos.
Enjoy late-night parties on Friday and Saturday nights with Papa Mambo and local Latin DJs.
First Nations Pavilion – RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Avenue
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with an extra show at 5:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
This year, the First Nations Pavilion is celebrating the teachings of Mitákuye Oyás', a phrase from the Lakota language that means "All Are Related." Learn about the longest-existing culture in Canada through fun activities and interactive displays, as well as riveting performances. Enjoy the taste of the famous "Indian Taco," and a cultural dessert that will leave you wanting more.
German Pavilion – Holy Cross School, 290 Dubuc Street.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with an extra show at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrate Germany's most famous storytellers – The Brothers Grimm, authors of Hansel and Gretel, Rapunzel, and many more classic tales. Enjoy homemade schnitzel, spätzle, bratwurst and sauerkraut, along with other varieties of German specialties and desserts. Wash it down with some famous German beer, wine, or schnapps.
Hungary-Pannonia Pavilion – RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Avenue.
Shows at 6:45, 8:15 p.m. Sunday – Tuesday, and 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday – Saturday.
Local Kapisztran dancers will perform while visitors enjoy delicious home-cooked meals. The Hungarian market offers a selection of jewelry, cooking utensils, and food items, to take a piece of Hungary home with you. A live Hungarian band, The Gyanta Banda, will add ambiance with their captivating music.
Irish Pavilion – Soul Sanctuary, 2050 Chevrier Boulevard.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with an extra show at 5:15 p.m. Sunday and Saturday.
Experience the traditional music, song and dance with performances from the McDonnell School of Irish Dance and Celtic band The Dust Rhinos. Sample genuine Irish foods such as colcannon, stew, and bread pudding with whiskey cream sauce. Top off your meal with an Irish coffee, Guinness, or a fine Irish whiskey.
Japanese Pavilion - Petrus Hall, 2624 Inkster Boulevard.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday with an extra show at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Sample tasty niku-don (beef on rice), vegetarian curry, chicken teriyaki or sushi while you watch dancing and martial arts demonstrations. Sample from a selection of Japanese whisky, beer and sake, or try a Kakigori (flavoured shaved ice cone). Traditional Japanese drum and dance group Karakora Eisa, from Osaka, will perform three shows on Sunday, August 13 to kick things off.
The Japanese Pavilion during Folklorama 2022 (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)
Pabellón de España (Spain) - St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2255 Grant Avenue.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
The Sol de España dance group will captivate visitors with their castanets and rhythmic footwork Taste the many flavours of Spain in traditional dishes like Paella, Tortilla de Patata, and Potatoes Bravas. Cool down with an Estrella beer or Rebujito (white sangria). This year's cultural display celebrates famed Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
Pavilion of Scotland, Centro Caboto Centre, 1055 Wilkes Avenue
Shows daily at 6:45, and 8:15 p.m., with 9:45 p.m. shows Wednesday – Saturday.
Experience a fantastic show featuring the Ena Sutton Highland Dancers of Winnipeg, the Glenaura Pipeband, and the Flying Haggis Showband. Enjoy the traditional dances of the Manitoba Highland Dancers’ Association and live bagpipes & drum performances. Choose from a variety of traditional Scottish fare, including Irn Bru, Scotch pies & tatties, and Haggis. Enjoy a Scotch whisky, visit the interactive cultural centre, and find a souvenir at the Hint of Heather Gift Shop.
Pavillon canadien-français - Le Centre culturel franco-manitobain, 340 Provencher Boulevard
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Visitors will enjoy dancing to the sound of the fiddle and spoons. Raise a glass of Caribou or maple coffee, and save room for delicious tourtière (meat pies) and pets de soeur (a special rolled pastry). Come experience the food, culture and "joie de vivre” of French-Canadian culture.
Polish Pavilion – RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Avenue
Shows daily at 6:45 and 8:15 p.m., with 9:45 p.m. shows Wednesday – Saturday.
Enjoy performances by the Polish Dance Ensemble S.P.K. Iskry. Local delicacies include Polish kielbasa, Golonka (pork hock), bigos (hunters' stew), or pierogi.
Quench your thirst with a Polish beer, Zubrowka (Bison vodka) Sobieski vodka, flavored Baltic Bros., and the new Bocian Blackcurrant and Quince vodka.
Punjab Pavilion - Punjab Cultural Centre, 1770 King Edward Street.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with an 11 p.m. show Friday and a 5:15 p.m. show Saturday.
Enjoy the vibrant culture, diverse dance forms, and food of the Punjab region. Savour traditional Punjabi cuisine, including Saag, Chana Masala, Chicken Masala Curry with Naan bread, Samosas, and Tandoori Chicken. This year, the pavilion is serving special cultural alcoholic beverages as well.
Romanian Pavilion – Bronx Park Community Centre, 720 Henderson Highway
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with extra shows at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Celebrating its 20th straight year participating in Folklorama, the Romanian pavilion will showcase Romanasul dance from the Balada dance group. A chef will prepare traditional Romanian foods, and the cultural display will teach visitors about Romania's rich history.
Scandinavian Pavilion – Scandinavian Cultural Centre, 764 Erin Street
Shows daily at 6:45 and 8:15 p.m., with 9:45 p.m. shows Wednesday – Saturday.
Come enjoy the Sill-I-Tones, a Nordic folk group that specializes in traditional melodies from all Scandinavian countries. Peruse the creative cultural displays, taste the culinary delights, and revel in the energetic performances of the Scandia Folk Dancers. Celebrate midsummer, the Scandinavian holiday, with good food, bountiful drinks and great dancing.
South Sudanese Pavilion, Sudanese Community Cultural & Resource Centre, 129 Dagmar Street.
Shows daily at 6:45 and 8:15 p.m., with 9:45 p.m. shows Sunday, Wednesday – Saturday.
Come on a tour of the youngest nation in the world! Featuring cultural dances, displays, and authentic cuisine ranging from Ta’amia to Mulah Bamia. Experience the 64 tribes of South Sudan through cultural dances, displays, and authentic cuisine that ranges from Ta’amia (Falafel) to our signature dish, Mulah Bamia (Okra).
Tamil Pavilion, 960 Arlington Street
Shows daily at 6:45 and 8:15 p.m., with 9:45 p.m. shows Wednesday – Saturday.
Experience mouth-watering cuisine and enjoy colourful classical and folk-dance performances! At the cultural display, knowledgeable volunteers will share the rich history and culture of Tamils, including information on Tamil arts and literature, and traditional Tamil Siddha medicine. Visitors can also try their hand at making Kolam, a traditional Tamil art form.
The Polish Pavilion at the 2018 Folklorama. (File image)
Ukraine-Kyiv Pavilion, 1330 Jefferson Avenue.
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., early shows at 5:00 p.m. Monday & Saturday.
This year, the Ukraine Kyiv Pavilion is showcasing the traditions of Ukrainian Christmas. Learn about the traditions associated with "Rizdvo," including the unique visit of St. Nicholas, the preparation of a traditional 12-dish dinner, the singing of carols, and more.
All pavilion proceeds will be dedicated to supporting displaced Ukrainians relocating to Manitoba.
All Folklorama shows are $7 each, and children 12 and under get in for free when accompanied by an adult. For more info, visit the Folklorama website. (https://folklorama.ca/)
