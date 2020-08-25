WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will have a little longer to pay tribute to Winnipeg Jets star Dale Hawerchuk.

Hawerchuk died following a battle with stomach cancer on August 18 at the age of 57. His Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame banner was moved from the rafters of Bell MTS Place to True North Square to allow fans to pay their respects and celebrate Hawerchuk's career and community impact.

On Tuesday, True North Sports and Entertainment said it will keep the banner up until September 3, due to interest and feedback from the community.

The organization said fans are encouraged to be safe and practice physical distancing while in the plaza, and mask use is encouraged.