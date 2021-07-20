WINNIPEG -- Casinos were part of the second phase of reopening in Manitoba and now Winnipeggers know when they will open in the city.

When the newest health orders were announced, it said casinos would be open to fully vaccinated people.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries told CTV News on Tuesday that casinos in Winnipeg will be opening on July 28.

The casinos will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight and a spokesperson said the Shark Club Gaming Centre will also open on July 28 and be open from noon to 10 p.m. "Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries will follow all current public health orders on reopening, including requirement for all guests attending a casino or gaming centre in Manitoba to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

When people attend the casinos, they will be required to have their immunization cards scanned along with providing match ID.

"We expect that most of our customers will have their Manitoba-issued immunization record with QR code, and we are prepared to consider other proof of vaccination, which could include out-of-province immunization records."

Staff at the casinos will not be required to be vaccinated, but Liquor and Lotteries said it is strongly recommended.