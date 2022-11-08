'Heroism and dedication': Manitoba marks Indigenous Veterans Day

Tuesday marks Indigenous Veterans Day – a day to honour all the First Nations, Inuit and Métis veterans who served our country.

In a statement, Premier Heather Stefanson and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere said the province remembers the Indigenous people who died, those whose lives were forever impacted, and the families and communities who lost loved ones.

Stefanson and Lagimodiere said they are also grateful for the “continued heroism and dedication” of all the Indigenous members of the Canadian Armed Forced who are currently serving.

“On this significant day of remembrance, we acknowledge and honour the courage, sacrifices and important contributions of all First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples who serve and continue to serve across all generations,” the statement said.

On Nov. 8, 1994, Manitoba became the first province to recognize National Indigenous Veterans Day. Since then, the day has been acknowledged across the country, with commemorations taking place to honour the more than 12,000 Indigenous people who served in the First World War, Second World War and Korean War.

Manitobans are encouraged to learn about the history of the Indigenous veterans in Canada and their legacy of bravery and leadership. More information on Indigenous veterans can be found online.