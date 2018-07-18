

CTV Winnipeg





Two dozen properties in St. Boniface have levels of heavy metals that exceed government standards, but according to the province this is no cause for concern.

Last year residents of St. Boniface voiced concerns about lead and other contaminants in their gardens. This prompted the University of Manitoba to collect samples of soil from yards and gardens around the St. Boniface Industrial Park for testing.

The results show that 84 per cent of soil samples don’t exceed soil quality guidelines, but 4 per cent do have lead levels above human health standards.

Overall, there are 24 properties that exceed government levels for lead, zinc, copper, nickel, barium and chromium.

But according to the province it is still safe to garden. The provincial government said that at the current levels there’s no health risks and that often vegetables don’t absorb heavy metals in a profound way.

“We find vegetables, even if they are grown in soil that is not clean and that has the presence of heavy metals we find that the vegetables do not absorb the metals and oftentimes people take measures when they’re pulling vegetables out of their garden that is just good practice to wash your vegetables, peel your potatoes, peel your carrots and when you’re doing the peeling and the rigorous washing you will be ridding the vegetable of any contaminate,” said Minister of Sustainable Development Rochelle Squires.

In the past the province has said these contaminant come from a variety of places, such as vehicle exhaust.