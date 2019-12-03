WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nation Police Service has arrested a 22-year-old man after a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck on Dec 2.

Officers first received a call from RCMP about a stolen truck around 1:30 a.m. Shortly after, police say the grey Ford F250 was spotted travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued the vehicle off of Highway 50 onto the Main Road on Sandy Bay First Nation, where the vehicle lost control and slid into the ditch.

Police tried to take the occupants into custody but the truck accelerated and an officer was thrown into the ditch. The officer wasn’t hurt and continued with the chase.

A short distance later, the truck slid into the ditch again and two passengers fled from the vehicle.

The alleged driver, Thaddeus Sutherland, was arrested and is facing a number of charges including:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Assault on police officer with weapon causing bodily harm;

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Officers believe one of the passengers that ran away is Edward (BJ) Sutherland. He is currently wanted by the MFNPS and the RCMP on several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sutherland is asked to call the Sandy Bay Detachment at 204-843-7701 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).