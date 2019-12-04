WINNIPEG -- An annual food price report is projecting the average Canadian family could be paying almost $500 more on groceries in 2020.

While this could impact many across the country, one Winnipeg organization is concerned this will hurt its clients.

Winnipeg Harvest, which receives food donations and then sends them out to food banks, soup kitchens and meal snack programs, fears what the new report has to say.

“It is very concerning to learn that these prices are projected to go up, we know that clients are already struggling to make ends meet and having enough each week to buy food and this is just going to make it more challenging,” said Grace Weigelt, Director of Community Engagement for Winnipeg Harvest.

Weigelt added there is some good news in all of this for Winnipeg Harvest, despite some crops not being harvested due to recent weather, this issue hasn’t impacted the organization at all.

Weigelt does have a message for those who donate to Winnipeg Harvest.

“Any little bit helps, and so if you do have an extra can in your pantry or while you’re out doing your holiday shopping, if you can spare some, it does go a long way in helping people.”

-With files from the Canadian Press