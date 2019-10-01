Canada’s population grew between 2018 and 2019 at a higher rate than ever recorded by Statistics Canada, while Manitoba’s growth slowed, owing partly to interprovincial migration.

The figures were released as part of Statistics Canada’s annual population estimates.

As of July 2019, the government agency estimated Canada’s population at 37,589,262. That’s up by over 500,000 compared to the year before. That makes Canada’s population growth the highest among G7 countries.

This infographic created by Statistics Canada shows the demographic growth by province between July 2018 and July 2019. (Source: Statistics Canada)

Interprovincial migration contributes to slow in Manitoban growth

Conversely, Manitoba’s growth slowed, with StatCan estimating its population in July at 1.36 million. That’s a 1.2 per cent increase from between July 2018 and July 2019, down from the same period a year earlier when it grew 1.3 per cent.

StatCan noted that Manitoba owed a large share of its population growth to international migration. However, the province also recorded the highest interprovincial migratory losses since the early 1990s.

Manitoba and the Prairies as a whole now top the list of the youngest provinces, mainly due to a high proportion of Aboriginal people, a younger population with higher fertility rates, and a higher migration of young adults and families from other countries.

Alberta has the lowest median age of citizens, while Saskatchewan and Manitoba tied for second. (Source: Statistics Canada)

Population growth intensifies in other provinces

Provinces like Nunavut, Ontario and Alberta recorded the highest population growths in the country.

Similarly, population growth in the Atlantic provinces in 2018 and 2019 was among the highest observed since the 1970s. Newfoundland and Labrador remained the exception, posting population decreases for the third straight year.

Quebec saw its largest population increase in 30 years, while Ontario recorded one of its highest growth rates with an increase of 1.7 per cent.

Population growth driven mostly by arrival of immigrants

Immigrants and non-permanent residents accounted for 82 per cent of Canada’s population growth between 2018 and 2019.

Statistics Canada said 313,000 immigrants were admitted in that period, one of the highest levels in Canadian history. However, that figure is down from 2015/16 when Canada admitted an influx of Syrian refugees.