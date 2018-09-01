

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP confirmed that Highway 1 is now open following a two vehicle crash that had closed the highway in the morning.

EARLIER:

A two vehicle collision has closed Highway 1 between Highway 29 West and Highway 30 West, about 3.5 kilometres east of Portage la Prairie.

Manitoba RCMP said at least one person is dealing with serious injuries following the crash.

Police said the collision happened in the eastbound lanes around 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

A detour is in place as the highway is closed while police investigate the crash.