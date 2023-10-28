Highway 75 closed due to road conditions

Manitoba’s primary roadway to the United States border is closed to traffic because of poor winter road conditions.

The province issued a warning on X (formally known as Twitter) and the Manitoba 511 website around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Highway 75 – from Morris to the U.S. border past Emerson – has been shut down in both directions. The closure comes after southern Manitoba was hit with its first wave of winter weather on Thursday and Friday.

There is no indication when the roadway will reopen.

