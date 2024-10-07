Shared Health warns of delays if worker strike happens in Manitoba

Shared Health said Manitobans could expect longer wait times in emergency departments if a strike among health-care support workers goes ahead Tuesday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) issued a strike notice for Oct. 8 last month, preparing to hit the picket line if a new deal is not reached. With hours to go before a deadline, the two sides were still not close to a deal.

If the strike goes through, as many as 25,000 workers would hit the picket lines.

In a Monday afternoon news conference, Shared Health said some delays will happen.

"We know a strike will result in delays and waits in our (emergency departments) and urgent care, as flow through the system slows down," said Dr. Jose Francois, chief medical officer for Shared Health. "Impacts among home-care and long-term care are expected to slow discharges from hospital, which may result in delays in accessing beds for patients who need them.

Francois said patients with minor concerns should go to family doctors, walk-in clinics, virtual care, and minor injury clinics, as patients needing the most care will be the highest priority for treatment.

Shared Health said some surgeries have been cancelled due to the potential strike, with life-saving and high-priority surgeries underway.

For home care, clients with priority needs will continue, while lower priority needs will be offered less frequently or postponed.

Monika Warren, chief operating officer of provincial coordinated health services and chief nursing officer with Shared Health, said some union members considered essential workers will still be working if a strike happens, and that the number of workers on strike depends on the area of the province.

"In some cases, there is no reduction in staff; in other cases, we could see a 50 per cent reduction," she said.

Workers can be on the picket line starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing.