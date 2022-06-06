Highway 75 completely reopened after flooding closures

For the first time in over a month, Highway 75 has been fully reopened.

On May 2, the province closed down the major trucking route to the U.S. due to extreme flooding in the area.

On Monday evening, the province announced the highway has been fully reopened after the closure was put in place for a ring dike.

On May 27, the south portion of the road to the U.S. border was reopened and a detour was in place for the northern section.

This means Highway 75 is now open from Winnipeg all the way down to the U.S. border.