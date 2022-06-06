Highway 75 completely reopened after flooding closures

Highway 75 is pictured in the spring of 2020. (Source: Josh Crabb/ CTV News Winnipeg) Highway 75 is pictured in the spring of 2020. (Source: Josh Crabb/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he meets Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at 10 Downing Street, London, on June 6, 2022. (Alberto Pezzali / AP)

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island