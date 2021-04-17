WINNIPEG -- A two-vehicle crash near St. Adolphe on Friday sent a Ste. Agathe man to hospital, according to RCMP.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Hwy 75 and Hwy 210 around 5:30 p.m.

They say a west-bound pickup on Hwy 210 turned onto Hwy 75 and collided with an SUV.

The SUV driver, a 56-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, a 19-year-old man from La Salle, wasn’t injured.

Police are still investigating the accident.