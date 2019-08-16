

CTV News Winnipeg





Two people were taken to hospital in what was reported as stable condition after a crash between a pick-up truck and a front-end loader in Portage la Prairie Friday.

STARS, a specialized emergency transport service, tells CTV News it dispatched an air ambulance to Highway 1 near Simplot Road just before 2 p.m., however it was not medically required to transport any patients.

Two of the three people in the pick-up truck were taken to Portage District General Hospital, reportedly in stable condition, said STARS representative Chad Saxon in an e-mail.

A witness told CTV News the crash caused long traffic delays, as both westbound lanes closed—and a vehicle was in the north side ditch.

According to Manitoba 511, the highway is currently open.