WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning on Logan Avenue.

Police tweeted at 8:30 a.m. that Logan Avenue was closed in both directions between Arlington Street and Tecumseh Street, and drivers need to use an alternate route.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection at Logan and Tecumseh at 8:20 a.m. Information about the condition of the pedestrian was not listed.

Police tape can be seen surrounding a truck in the area and evidence markers are on the road.

(CTV News Photo Owen Swinn)

Police released a photo of the truck they are looking for, saying it is configured as a tow truck with a light bar on the roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police service’s traffic unit at 204-986-7085.