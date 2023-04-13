HIV cases becoming a crisis in Manitoba, harm reduction group says
A harm reduction group along with the provincial opposition says HIV is becoming a crisis in Manitoba.
Two hundred rapid HIV tests have been handed out to people in Winnipeg by Sunshine House. The harm reduction centre gives them out at events and at their mobile overdose prevention site.
"We haven't had a reactive test so far, we've had a couple of invalids and folks have come back and confirmed with another test," said Helina Zegeye, Gizhiwenimin project coordinator. "We are ordering more and hope to have given out 400 by the end of the program."
Still, Zegeye says there is new information showing a sharp increase in HIV cases in the province.
"The new data is showing that in addition to the traditional demographics, a lot of new cases are coming in for women, for people who use and inject drugs, and for people who are racialized or Indigenous," said Zegeye.
The issue was raised in Wednesday's question period by the Opposition NDP.
"The increase in new HIV cases in Manitoba is a public health crisis," Uzoma Asaguara, the NDP health critic.
Published provincial numbers on HIV show there has been a steady increase in cases in recent years, with 108 confirmed cases in the first half of 2022.
Asaguara said the NDP obtained further information showing 280 confirmed cases for the whole of last year, and 74 cases so far this year.
CTV News was unable to independently verify the HIV case numbers provided by the Manitoba NDP.
In response, Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon says HIV is taken very seriously.
"We are actively working with public health to improve the prevention and treatment of HIV and aids," Gordon said on Wednesday.
The health minister said an Indigenous-led sexually transmitted infection testing and contact tracing strategy is being funded and prevention drugs were recently added to the provincial coverage.
"It's not just HIV that's the problem here, it's the fact that folks don't have access to that treatment and a pathway to care after receiving or getting to access testing," Zegeye said, adding this is a crisis of care and a cause and effect of colonization.
"It's not a coincidence that these demographics are so heavily affected when they are the ones already dealing with so many marginalized issues."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian millennial renters must save 50 per cent more for retirement than millennial homeowners: report
According to a report from Mercer Canada, millennials who rent for their entire careers will have to set aside eight times their salary to save enough to retire at 68 years old.
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Ash from Russian volcano causes flight cancellations in northwestern B.C.
Some flights out of northern British Columbia are cancelled due to ash from a Russian volcano that erupted thousands of kilometres away.
Violence on transit has increased post-pandemic, police and union officials say
Violence on public transit and in city spaces across Canada has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld said in relation to a spate of assaults in his city as well as Edmonton, Metro Vancouver and Toronto.
The convicted murderer suspected of faking his own death in a South African prison fire
If this were the plot of a movie, it would be too far-fetched to be believable. A high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend.
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
Regina
-
Justin Trudeau promotes budget during Regina visit, speaks on natural resources and reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made several stops in Regina on Thursday to promote the 2023 federal budget.
-
REAL Board of Directors opting back to Tourism Regina brand, following Experience Regina backlash
Following a controversial rebrand to Experience Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced it will be reverting back to the Tourism Regina name.
-
'Take every precaution': Swift Current still under state of emergency due to flood risk
A state of emergency remains in Swift Current as high water levels remain a concern in the southern Saskatchewan city.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop had just arrived in Canada after fleeing war in Ukraine
A man who was stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning had arrived in Canada from Ukraine just days ago, a friend confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
Edmonton man gets Zellers tattoo because he thought 'it was funny'
Even if Zellers doesn't make a permanent comeback, the store has left a permanent mark on at least one local man.
Toronto
-
Toronto’s High Park underwent a controlled fire. This is what it looked like
Toronto residents in the west end may have smelled smoke Thursday as officials carried out a prescribed burn of High Park.
-
Snow could return to Ontario next week as province aims to smash temperature records
If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
'They were organized': Toronto employee speaks out after debit machine theft
A Toronto employee whose business lost $8,000 after their debit machine was stolen is warning others to lock up their devices.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
Argument over 'loud music' led to stabbing on Calgary Transit bus: police
Calgary's police chief says a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday was sparked over concerns that someone was listening to their music too loudly
-
'Expect to see great things': Optimism at the Stampede Canvas Auction
It’s a sign of spring in Calgary that’s often been called a barometer of the economy and the 2023 Calgary Stampede canvas auction had many people optimistic.
Montreal
-
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
-
The Tribune: McGill University student newspaper drops 'McGill' from its name
A McGill University student newspaper has dropped 'McGill' from its name after the editorial board said it's part of a move to create a safe and welcoming environment for Black, Indigenous, and racialized students and faculty.
-
Pastrnak seals Bruins' comeback in 5-4 win over Canadiens in regular-season finale
David Pastrnak scored the winning goal with nine minutes remaining and the Boston Bruins ended their historic regular season with a 5-4 comeback win over rival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
-
Early taste of summer: Ottawa enjoys record-breaking warm temperatures
The temperature his 29.6 C at 4 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13.
-
Officials still looking into cause of last week's Ottawa LRT shutdown
More than a week after freezing rain halted service on Ottawa's LRT system, officials still don't know the root cause of the outage.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended
Prof. Ian Loader of the University of Oxford says he would find it both pleasing and "a bit odd" if the call to adopt his ideas about law enforcement becomes a reality.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers drop Game 1 to the London Knights
Following a historic first-round win against Windsor, the Kitchener Rangers fell 5-1 in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the London Knights on Thursday evening.
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Arrest results in injury of two officers, police dog and seizure of suspected drugs: WRPS
During the arrest of a wanted man in Waterloo, regional police say two officers and a Police Service Dog were injured.
Vancouver
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man facing 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after women splashed with corrosive liquid
A Victoria man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after several women were sprayed with a corrosive liquid in separate incidents last year.
-
RCMP lift shelter-in-place order after police swarm Nanaimo home
A Nanaimo neighbourhood was briefly locked down and residents were told to remain inside their homes during a police incident Thursday morning.
-
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Tofino, Ucluelet
Thousands of BC Hydro customers lost power after an excavator crashed into a power line on Thursday afternoon.