HIV cases becoming a crisis in Manitoba, harm reduction group says

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus

A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island