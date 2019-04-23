

CTV Winnipeg





A hold and secure has been lifted at a school in west Winnipeg after a suspicious package was found in the parking lot area on Tuesday.

According to the St. James-Assiniboia School Division, the package was found at École Bannatyne during morning recess and police were called to investigate.

The school was put into a hold and secure, which was lifted around 12:30 p.m. once police removed the package from the premises.