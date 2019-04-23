Featured
Hold and secure lifted at Ecole Bannatyne after suspicious package found
(Source: Simon Stones/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 11:57AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 3:02PM CST
A hold and secure has been lifted at a school in west Winnipeg after a suspicious package was found in the parking lot area on Tuesday.
According to the St. James-Assiniboia School Division, the package was found at École Bannatyne during morning recess and police were called to investigate.
The school was put into a hold and secure, which was lifted around 12:30 p.m. once police removed the package from the premises.