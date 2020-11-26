WINNIPEG -- Holy Family Home in Winnipeg said it is partnering with the Red Cross to help deal with the current outbreak of COVID-19 the facility is experiencing.

On Wednesday, Tara-Lee Procter, who is the CEO of the facility, said in a letter on the company's website that another one of its residents passed away in hospital.

Since the start of the outbreak, 63 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 22 have recovered, two are in hospital, there are still 35 active cases and four people have died.

The care home has also had 31 staff test positive with nine of them recovering.

Procter said they have partnered with the Red Cross for "additional support."

"The Red Cross will evaluate our infection prevention and control procedures. The preliminary feedback was very positive in terms (of) the processes and standards we have been following," the statement said.

The Red Cross is also providing support aides who will help with keeping supplies stocked, helping with family connections, and social support for residents.

"We will provide more information as we have further detail as to what assistance they will be providing the home."