RCMP said no one was hurt in a shooting in Beausejour, Man., Saturday.

The shots were fired at around 6:20 a.m., police said, and when officers arrived at the home on 2nd Street North at 10:15 a.m., they found the front living room window, front door and exterior siding had been damaged.

Officers found a number of bullet casings on the street and said it’s believed the home was targeted.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the Mounties in Beausejour at 204-268-2612 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.