

CTV Winnipeg





Two people inside a Portage la Prairie, Man., home weren’t hurt when a bullet came through a window Wednesday, according to RCMP.

It happened at around 4 a.m. at a house on 18th Street NW.

The Mounties said a bullet was found inside the house and two people were home at the time of the shooting.

“At this time, we believe the bullet was fired randomly at the house from a distant location,” said RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre in a news release. “We need help from the public to further the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Portage la Prairie at 204-857-4445 or contact Crime Stoppers.