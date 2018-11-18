

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are investigating a man’s death as a homicide, after responding to a report that he was in cardiac arrest.

Officers said they went to a home in Selkirk on Friday around 9:15 p.m. and found the 64-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

The investigation continues by the Selkirk RCMP, major crime unit and forensic identification services.