WINNIPEG -- Horse racing is set to resume this month at Assiniboia Downs – but there won’t be any live spectators.

The races resume on May 25, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be any people in the grandstand.

“It’s going to be unusual to race without spectators present,” said Darren Dunn, chief executive officer of Assiniboia Downs.

“We’re such an active sport relative to fan participation, whether you yell, whether you bang a program on your leg. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be unusual not hearing the roar of the crowd.

“But a horse will still win every race.”

Dunn said they continue to have major financial struggles from a revenue standpoint, because its VLTs aren’t operational, the food stands aren’t running and facility rentals have been cancelled or postponed.

“Having said that, this will provide at least an important turnaround at getting revenues back in the door,” he said, noting they have the ability to sell the racing signal all over the world, which they will do “aggressively.”

But that doesn’t mean spectators can’t take part in the events, instead all viewing and wagering will take place online.

“Without fans present, people are going to be able to watch and wager on their mobile device, their tablets, their home computer,” Dunn said.

“We’re going to broadcast this signal all over the world.”

More information, as well as the viewing and wagering, can be found online.